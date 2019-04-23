‘Avengers: Endgame’ TV Spot Debuts New Iron Man Weapon

Avengers: Endgame is almost here. The red carpet premiere took place last night in Los Angeles, the film’s Rotten Tomatoes score is out, and with only three more days to go until the film hits theaters, fans are doing everything they can to either find or avoid spoilers — choose your own adventure there. However, no matter what side of the spoiler debate you’re on there are still lots of cool things to unpack from the various TV spots Marvel is putting out to promote Endgame and among them is a new weapon for Iron Man.

In one of the video teasers released a few days ago — the “Found” TV spot specifically — Iron Man is seen with a new power for his always-upgrading and changing Iron Man suit. That power? A projected-energy shield. If you look carefully at the shield, it appears to almost be in the shape of the Iron Man mask, which is kind of cool especially if you consider that Captain America’s vibranium shield is also evocative of his heroic identity, color-scheme and all.

This shield projection is just the latest upgrade to Iron Man’s suit, but it’s also not the only one. A closer look at the suit itself reveals this version to have some nods to early armor models in Marvel Comics while also incorporating elements of the suit’s MCU history as well. Of course, with Endgame being the conclusion of the story begun with Iron Man in 2008, fans would expect nothing less when it comes to the hero’s suit.

As for how useful that new energy shield will be for Iron Man, fans don’t have too much longer to wait. In three more days, Endgame will hit theaters and according to co-directors Joe and Anthony Russo they will get to see nearly everything shot in the making of Endgame. According to them, there is so much packed into the 3-hour runtime that there wasn’t much left on the cutting room floor.

“We’re still looking at a similar time [approximately three hours],” said Joe Russo revealed in a recent interview with Box Office Pro. “This one’s been very specific in its run time. It really hasn’t changed since we executed the first cut of the film. Even though we’ve shot a lot of footage between now and then, we’ve swapped things out and the water keeps rising to the same level because the story’s so dense. We have so many characters that we’re working with again that require that kind of run time.”

“My brother [Anthony Russo] and I are really committed to emotional stakes, and emotion requires story real estate,” Russo added. “When you have a sprawling plot with a lot of characters and emotional stakes, it requires time to breathe emotionally. On the scale, you’re just going to wind up at a certain run time. We’ve been really hard on the film. We don’t like excessive run times; it’s just very difficult wrapping up 10 years of storytelling.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters Friday, April 26.