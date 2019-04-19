Linda Cardellini Teases ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Appearance as Hawkeye’s Wife

Before the debut of Avengers: Age of Ultron, most fans had assumed that Hawkeye and Black Widow had a romantic relationship, only for the events of that film to develop a connection between Bruce Banner and Black Widow, in addition to revealing that Hawkeye had a family that the rest of the Avengers didn’t know about. The Avenger has only appeared in one Marvel Cinematic Universe film since then, with the events of Avengers: Infinity War leading audiences to wonder if Hawkeye and his family survived Thanos’ deadly snap. Linda Cardellini played his wife in the film, who recently teased fans about her involvement, or lack thereof, in Avengers: Endgame.

“I am not allowed to confirm nor deny, but I do get to go to the premiere,” Cardellini shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “So, that will be fun.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The actress also attended the premiere of Age of Ultron, despite fans not knowing she would appear in the film, so it’s difficult to deduce any connection between attending the new film’s premiere and her involvement in the movie. Additionally, it’s possible that she filmed scenes for the film yet doesn’t know if they made it into the final product, given how much mystery the film has been shrouded in.

Brie Larson, who plays Captain Marvel in the film, was so in the dark about the adventure that she arrived on the film’s set without knowing her character’s involvement in the ordeal.

“I flew to Atlanta for my first day on Endgame. I had no idea what I was shooting, what the movie was. I didn’t know if anybody else was in a scene with me. I didn’t know anything,” Larson previously shared with Inquirer. “And it’s not until you show up that you get your pages for the day. But you only get your part. So it was like a scene that was completely black redacted, and then just my one line. I’m very excited to talk about this once the movie is out, because I can’t give the details away.”

All of Avengers: Endgame‘s mysteries will be revealed when the film lands in theaters on April 26th.

Would you like to see Cardellini’s character appear in the film? Let us know in the comments below!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!