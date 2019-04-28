Avengers: Endgame May Break-Even This Weekend

Avengers: Endgame is on a tear at the box office and it may end up being one of the fastest blockbusters to ever become profitable. In a new report from Deadline, industry insiders say that the Marvel Studios film could end up breaking even as soon as tomorrow. That means any money made from Monday onward is a straight profit. The report says Avengers: Infinity War didn’t head into the black until 10 days into its theater run, meaning Endgame will likely become profitable a full week ahead of its predecessor. The report is sure to mention it takes the film’s reported publicity and advertising budget of $150m into account.

By now, it’s all but guaranteed Avengers: Endgame will crack the records for biggest opening weekends both domestically and worldwide. As of this morning, the film was on track to make over $340m stateside and upwards of $1.1b worldwide. Avengers: Infinity War currently holds both records, having earned $257.7m domestically and $640.5m globally last year.

“Avengers: Endgame is dusting every record in the books as it proves itself to be a cultural event on a global scale,” Boxoffice chief analyst Shawn Robbins previously told ComicBook.com. “Marvel has delivered on their promise of an epic conclusion to unprecedented storytelling that prioritized creative vision and fan enthusiasm for the last eleven years. This is the payoff to that goodwill. No film in history has been this widely anticipated, released, and embraced in the same moment.”

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters.

How much do you think Avengers: Endgame will end up making in theaters? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

