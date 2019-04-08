‘Avengers: Endgame’ Art Reveals Best Look yet at Rocket in His New Suit

As first seen in the Avengers: Endgame television spot released during this year’s Super Bowl, Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) is getting a brand new suit and now, fans have one of their best looks at the comic-accurate get-up thanks to new promotional art surfacing online. First shared to r/MarvelStudios by u/Tajul92, a piece of new promo art provides a brilliant, high-quality look at the blue and scarlet costume.

In addition to pulling inspiration from the legendary Guardians of the Galaxy run by Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning, Rocket also appears to have taken the goggles once worn by Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. It’s unclear whether the promo artwork seen is a poster or t-shirt but either way, it’s something we certainly want hanging up on the wall.

With the exception of Nebula (Karen Gillan), Rocket is the lone remaining member of the Guardians of the Galaxy still alive at the beginning of Avengers: Endgame. While we don’t know what his exact role will be, one would think he’ll be one of the primary characters helping discover the technology needed to help take down the Mad Titan. What we do know for sure, however, is that the character apparently strikes up a new friendship with Don Cheadle’s War Machine as the two presumably battle Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) forces together as seen in previous trailers.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Danai Gurira (Okoye), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Rocket’s fresh new suit can be seen when Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

