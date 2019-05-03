Avengers: Endgame Passes Jurassic World To Join Top Five Highest Grossing Movies Of All Time Worldwide

Avengers: Endgame continues to shatter records and move other films aside on the all-time list, and with it’s latest box office numbers it has moved past another movie heavyweight. Avengers: Endgame brought in another $121 million on Thursday, which brings it to $1.785 billion total. That is enough to surpass Jurassic World, which brought in $1.672 billion over the entire course of its run. With that new number Endgame now moves into the #5 spot on the highest grossing movies of all time list, and we’re not even into the second weekend.

“There goes another one. AVENGERS: ENDGAME ($1.785B) is now the #5 film of all-time worldwide, passing JURASSIC WORLD ($1.672B) after rolling up another $121M on Thursday.”

That’s beyond impressive, especially when you put it into perspective. It took Jurassic World 23 weekends to achieve its $1.6 billion haul, while Avengers: Endgame managed to eclipse it in 7 days. That’s insane, but despite how impressive that is the real work begins now.

Endgame now sits at #5 on the all-time list, but the competition is going to take another big jump to overcome. Right in front of Endgame at #4 is Avengers: Infinity War, which brought in $2,048 billion, though if it can hit that number it will likely also sail past Star Wars: The Force Awakens at #3 with $2,068 billion.

After that, there’s another jump to #2 spot holder Titanic, which brought in $2,187 billion. That would be incredibly impressive for Endgame to take, but some believe it also has a shot at surpassing the #1 spot holder Avatar when all is said and done. Avatar sits at the top with $2,788 billion, and Endgame has some legs, it has definitely has a chance to hit those heights.

Endgame didn’t drop as much in its second week as some had expected, but it will need to continue that trend throughout the next few weeks if it wants to hit that lofty goal. It doesn’t help that Pokemon: Detective Pikachu hits theaters this weekend, which is expected to have a nice debut. Aladdin will also hit later in the month, and that should also bring in some solid money at the box office, adding another source that draws money from Endgame.

Endgame has a shot to take the top spot, but it still has some work to do to make it happen.

Endgame is in theaters now.

