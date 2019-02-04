Did the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Super Bowl Spot Poster Tease The Tragic Ending?

The Avengers: Endgame TV spot that aired during the Super Bowl on Sunday evening featured 30 seconds of brand new, never-before-seen footage from the upcoming Marvel Studios blockbuster. Of course, like with every other Marvel film from the past decade, the new shots brought more questions than answers.

Endgame delivers even more head-scratchers than the other films do though, due to the sheer amount of mystery surrounding the events of the film and exactly how the Avengers plan on getting the world back to the way it was before Thanos’ snap. The new TV spot finally gave us a look at the decimated, post-Snap world in a few sorrowful shots, one of which showed Steve Rogers taking part in a support group for those who had loved ones disappear. At the beginning of the sequence, a poster on the wall of the meeting room is made the focus of everyone’s attention. It reads, “Where do we go, now that they’re gone?”

The obvious thought here is that the scene takes place early on in the film, as the world tries to cope with the loss of half its population. Like Steve learned from his good friend Sam Wilson, maybe opening up to others who have shared the same experience is a good thing, and he’s doing just that as the movie begins. Here’s the thing, though: What if that poster isn’t from the beginning of the movie, but the end?

It’s a long shot theory, you’re right about that. But the more you think about it, the more it actually makes some sense. Perhaps this isn’t about the loss of the world as a whole, but about it’s mightiest, most beloved heroes.

When the Avengers eventually fight Thanos again, some of them will most likely die as a result. We know going into Endgame that losing a couple of our favorite heroes is a strong possibility.

Marvel is known for misdirection in its trailers, and this could be a shining example of just that. We could go through the entire Endgame movie thinking “Oh, that fake shot in the trailer was really sad. Thankfully it wasn’t in the actual movie. That would’ve been rough!”

Just then, after heroes like Captain America and Iron Man perish at the hands of Thanos, we see the likes of Peter Parker, Carol Danvers, and Sam Wilson attending a meeting, talking about not only losing their heroes, but their best friends.

Avengers: Endgame is set to hit theaters on April 26th.