‘Avengers’ Star Mark Ruffalo Steals Chris Hemsworth’s Thor Hammer, Offers Chance to Attend ‘Endgame’ Premiere

YOU could join me at the Avengers: Endgame premiere and take home Thor’s hammer (sorry, @chrishemsworth!). Show some love to the @StellaAdler Academy and ENTER HERE: //t.co/Kl7lTbOOxQ pic.twitter.com/wVYMqZHKsY — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) March 5, 2019

Bruce Banner finally got his hands on Thor’s hammer, and he’s giving it away for charity.

Mark Ruffalo shared a video of himself running away from Chris Hemsworth’s trailer with Thor’s hammer. The hammer has been signed by the entire Avengers cast and will be given away as part of an Omaze contest along with a chance to attend the Avengers: Endgame premiere as Ruffalo’s guest.

The winner of the sweepstakes and a friend will be flown to a secret location and put up in a 4-star hotel. They’ll spend time and take selfies with Ruffalo, who plays the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They will also walk the red carpet at the premiere and be one of the first to see the new film.

Here’s the contest description from Omaze:

“We have one very important (and one very big) question for you: Are you ready to hit the red carpet with the Hulk? It’s incredible, but true. Mark Ruffalo’s bringing YOU to the world premiere of Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame! You and a friend will join Mark on the red carpet for some fun, then head into the theater to watch the biggest movie in Marvel history surrounded by the superheroes who made it. Part of the journey is the end… but that was just the beginning! You’ll also live it up at the invite-only after-party and go home with Thor’s hammer signed by the cast. (Don’t worry, you’re worthy.) Flights and hotel included!”

Proceeds from the giveaway will go to supporting the Stella Adler Academy of Acting & Theatre, where Ruffalo went to school, which is described as “a nonprofit arts organization dedicated to uplifting and enriching our collective humanity through the dramatic arts. Driven by the belief that growth as an actor and growth as a person are the same, the Academy & Theatre provide the tools, training, and discipline to nurture and support actors who are committed not only to the art form, but to a life of social engagement. In addition to their teaching center, they offer public programming and extensive community outreach.”

Other prizes included signed Incredible Hulk comic books and Funko Pop! vinyl figures.

If you’re more of a Doctor Strange fan, Benedict Cumberbatch is offering another fan a chance to be his guest at the premiere.

Avengers: Endgame opens on April 26th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.