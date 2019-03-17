‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Art Imagines Spider-Man in a Quantum Realm Suit

The second Avengers: Endgame trailer confirmed what previous toy leaks hinted at — the fact the Avengers would be getting fresh new suits come April. Expected to be devices that aid in the travel through the Quantum Realm, the suits first surfaced in promotional art months ago and now appear to be the real deal. Since the marketing for Avengers: Endgame has yet to include any of the characters dusted away in Avengers: Infinity War, one die-hard Marvel fan has taken it upon themselves to draw what Spider-Man (Tom Holland) would look like in a fancy new suit.

First shared to Instagram by @spidey_erkan, the top-notch fan art features the classic Spider-Man suit with a Quantum Realm rig over top of it. Not just that, the fan artist made sure to include Thor (Chris Hemsworth) saying the same line he did in the trailer’s Brie Larson-starring stinger. As it stands now, it’s unclear when Marvel Studios will actually show the dusted characters as studio executives previously mentioned the film’s marketing would only include those alive.

As you know by now, Spider-Man was one of the casualties of Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) Decimation in what many fans would think as the saddest on-screen death in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With Avengers: Endgame set to be the end of the MCU — at least in its current form — it’s likely but a matter of time before Spider-Man and the other dusted characters are brought back to life for the final battle against the Mad Titan.

While these suits are confirmed to be how the Avengers travel through the Quantum Realm, they do bear a striking resemblance to the suit Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) used in Ant-Man and the Wasp to enter the alternate dimension in an effort to save his wife Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) after twenty-some years in Quantum Realm. So far the suits have appeared on some rough promo art in addition to several sets of toys, with the trailer being the first time they’ve been shown in live-action.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26th.

What do you think of the new suits the Avengers were seen in in the latest Endgame trailer?