Hilarious Fan Theory Suggests Ratatouille Takes Place in the MCU

There has never been anything in entertainment quite like the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Whether you’re a fan of the franchise or not, the ability to make nearly two dozen films over the course of a decade that all connect seamlessly with one another is an enormous feat, especially considering that none of the entries has been a financial flop. Now the famed franchise is adding TV shows to the mix. There’s nothing Marvel Studios can’t do, including crossing over with…Pixar’s Ratatouille?

Is there a Pixar/Marvel crossover currently in the works? No, of course not. But one fans has come up with a theory about the Brad Bird directed Ratatouille, specifically the film’s lead character, Remy. Not only can the two franchises connect thanks to this theory, but it suggests that Remy appeared in the record-breaking Avengers: Endgame.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Reddit user u/memefightmachine, Remy appeared very early on in Avengers: Endgame, as the rat who “accidentally” rescued Scott Lang from the Quantum Realm.

“I believe not only does Ratatouille take place in the MCU, but Remy frees Scott Lang from the Quantum Realm, thus bringing back half of all life,” the user wrote in a post. “I mean, there’s no evidence this isn’t true.”

This theory is totally out of left-field and based on nothing other than the fact that it was a rat who helped save Scott Lang and Remy is known to have the best intentions. It’s completely absurd and totally not true, but who cares? This is loads more fun than any “realistic” fan theory you’ll read all week. Plus, like the user suggests, there’s no way that you can prove the theory isn’t true.

Plus, when you really think about it, the rights would all work out. Disney owns both Pixar and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the properties could definitely connect to another if the creative teams wanted it to happen, right?

All in favor of allowing Remy into the Marvel Cinematic Universe say “aye.”