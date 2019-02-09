‘Avengers: Endgame’ Directors Reveal New Cover Photo Designed by Bosslogic

In the world of digital media and readily available software, cutting-edge fan art is no longer that uncommon. BossLogic — one of the best in the business — has done enough quality pieces of fan art, that the design is a household name among even the biggest stars in Hollywood.

After doing more than enough fan designs for various characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Joe and Anthony Russo hired the artist to craft a new cover for their social media profiles. As expected, the fresh new design doesn’t disappoint.

One of the best things that can happen to you on the internet is to have the incredibly talented @Bosslogic make you a cover photo… pic.twitter.com/Tb33TeQpVo — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) February 8, 2019

The cover arts for the filmmaking brothers is an “Avengers through the years” piece, if you will, that features an amalgamation of the logo behind all four Avengers flicks overlayed on top of various stills throughout the years. The piece includes the original six Avengers — Steve Rogers, Clint Barton, Natasha Romanoff, Thor, Bruce Banner, and Tony Stark — and ends with a picture on the far right taken from the Avengers: Endgame trailer.

If you’re even the slightest bit active on social media, chances are you’ve seen your favorite actors sharing BossLogic’s work. He’s done pieces ranging from outlandish Mortal Kombat mockups to picturing John Wick star Keanu Reeves as Wolverine, once Marvel Studios gets the live-action rights back from Fox.

“Heard the news today that Keanu Reeves would rather play Wolverine over Batman so I did a quick piece,” the artist said. “Because he is one of my favourite people in the world I may just do a few versions. Hugh Jackman needs to give his blessings first.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters April 26th.

Other Marvel Studios movies on the way this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

What are you hoping to see in Avengers: Endgame come April? Do you think any of the original Avengers will be kicking the bucket a bit early thanks to Thanos? Let us know your thoughts in the comics below or join the conversation online by hitting me (@AdamBarnhardt) up on Twitter to talk all things MCU!

