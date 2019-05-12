Avengers: Endgame Directors Would Return to Marvel for This Surprising Remake

After making four the most well-received films for Marvel Studios, Joe and Anthony Russo are taking a break from massive superhero films for a while as they work to launch their own studio AGBO. The duo has previously mentioned they’d want to eventually come back should Marvel ever decide to do a film based on the original Secret Wars run. Now in another interview, at least one of the brothers has revealed he’d jump at a chance to remake the early 80s sci-fi film Krull.

The Peter Yates film was originally released on July 29, 1983 and though not a Marvel character per se, the House of Ideas didn’t up publishing a few licensed comics to coincide with the film’s release. Starring the likes of Ken Marshall and Lysette Anthony, Krull was an intergalactic pirate-like tale. The film also served as one of the earliest on-screen performance of both Liam Neeson and Robbie Coltrane, who each had minor roles.

“Our great experience working on these films, [which provides us] the energy that went back from Infinity War to continue into Endgame, is when you take the 20 minutes of [preview] footage out, or you go to the premieres and the fan events, and you feel the way the people are responding to the material,” Joe Russo said in the Birth.Movies.Death. magazine special. “It reminds me of the way we felt coming out of Star Wars or Empire Strikes Back, or like…Krull! Whatever it was that motivated us to pick up a camera, you feel that energy and want to pass it along.”

When reminded that Marvel made some Krull comics once upon a time, that’s when Joe Russo jumped on the opportunity.

“Done! Tomorrow. I’m in!” Russo joked about getting the call to direct a remake. “I saw that movie four times in the theater.”

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters and will be followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd.

