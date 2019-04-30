Chris Hemsworth Scolds Elizabeth Olsen For Secretly Filming Avengers: Endgame Scene

The behind-the-scenes videos from the set of Avengers: Endgame are pouring out, with the latest coming from Scarlet Witch actress Elizabeth Olsen. In her video from one of the days which had most of the cast members on set for a sequence which pitted them against Thanos, Olsen pans around the star-studded location only to be scolded by Thor actor Chris Hemsworth.

Following the lead of Star-Lord actor Chris Pratt's video which saw him being told by Captain America actor Chris Evans that such a video is illegal, the new set video also has a similar warning to its captor. Hemsworth tells Olsen, "No cameras on set!"

The popularity of the many stars in the video above is part of the reason why Avengers: Endgame has broken so many box office records in less than a week at the box office.

“Kevin Feige and the Marvel Studios team have continued to challenge notions of what is possible at the movie theatre both in terms of storytelling and at the box office,” said Alan Horn, chairman of Walt Disney Studios, in a press release. “Though Endgame is far from an end for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, these first 22 films constitute a sprawling achievement, and this weekend’s monumental success is a testament to the world they’ve envisioned, the talent involved, and their collective passion, matched by the irrepressible enthusiasm of fans around the world.”

“From the very beginning with Iron Man, all we’ve wanted to do was tell stories that brought these characters to life onscreen the way we’ve experienced them as fans of the comics,” said Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios. “That we’ve had so many other successes in this journey leading to this unbelievable result with Avengers: Endgame has been almost entirely due to the fans around the world who have supported us through it all. Our directors, Anthony and Joe Russo, and our writers, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, really brought this story home, and I am also incredibly thankful for our cast and filmmakers from across the MCU and all who’ve worked so hard to make these films the best they can be, including the amazing teams at Marvel Studios and Disney. And of course, without Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, none of this would have been possible.”

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters.