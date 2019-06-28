Lil Nas X Is Living His Best Life With Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet

Lil Nas X has conquered the music charts with his genre-bending song “Old Town Road” — and it looks like he isn’t afraid to conquer the Marvel universe. On Wednesday, Lil Nas X took to Twitter to share a video of himself donning a replica of the Infinity Gauntlet, with a caption stating that he’s “never putting this glove down again”.

never putting this glove down again pic.twitter.com/6wphAigEsu — nope (@LilNasX) June 27, 2019

This comes just days after Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame co-director Anthony Russo shared a photo alongside Lil Nas X, teasing a “collab” between the pair. There’s still no telling what exactly that tweet means, but fans will surely dream up some possibilities.

As those who have seen Endgame surely know, the Infinity Gauntlet held quite a lot of pressure within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially after Thanos (Josh Brolin) turned half of the universe to dust.

“[The Infinity Stones have] been misused by people who didn’t understand their true power. And now that the real master of them, Thanos, has shown up we can see what they actually do,” co-writer Christopher Markus shared in the book Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War – The Art of the Movie. “The problem is, as you can imagine, as you gain control over these things, your story just goes haywire because why are there any stakes for the man who can control time, space, reality, your mind, your soul and power? He can reset as many times as it’ll take. So you have to build in a lot of bumps in the road or maybe keep one stone away from him for long enough in order for the thing to have any dramatic structure at all.”

Those sort of narrative stakes created a pretty epic foundation for Endgame, and the film’s record-breaking run at the box office seems to indicate that the film delivered.

“It was the end of the story. It was very much in a vacuum,” co-director Joe Russo explained in May. “I was texting with a lot of the directors over the last few hours. It’s really an incredible experience to get to work with a collection of artists like we have over the last seven years where everyone really trusts each other and hands the baton off very selflessly to one another.”

Avengers: Endgame is being re-released in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will arrive in theaters on July 2nd.