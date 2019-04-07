‘Avengers: Endgame’ Directors Hint Tony & Steve Scene Might Not Actually Be in Movie

Marvel fans got the latest look at Avengers: Endgame this past week, when a special teaser was released in conjunction with tickets going on sale. But based off of new comments from the film’s directors, everything that has been shown in the trailer might not be what it seems.

In a recent interview with FOX 5 DC, Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo were asked about a scene between Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Steve Rogers/Captain America (Steve Rogers) in the latest teaser. The scene, which shows the pair shaking hands and admitting that they trust each other again, has been a pretty talked-about element amongst Marvel fans. But according to the Russos, that moment might not be anything more than a misdirect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“That scene actually isn’t in the movie.” Joe Russo explained. “So you know we like to tell people we manipulate the trailers to obfuscate what happens in these films.”

Granted, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is no stranger to manipulating trailers to hide spoilers, but the notion that this scene might not be real is certainly something. When asked by the interviewer if they were joking, the Russos responded in a pretty interesting way.

“Am I joking?” Joe responded, while Anthony smiles.

“The relationship between Tony Stark and Steve Rogers is a relationship we’ve been following for a long time.” Anthony Russo added. “It’s a very special story arc.”

“Ehh, maybe it is in the movie,” Joe continued.

If the Tony/Steve scene isn’t actually in the film, is certainly makes for a pretty compelling misdirect, as it’s been the subject of quite a lot of speculation since the teaser was released. Some pointed to the scene as evidence that Endgame will be introducing time travel in one way or another, even down to the costume that Steve wears in the scene.

Whether or not the scene is actually in the movie, it’s safe to say that Endgame will make a pretty big impact on audience members either way.

“All we’ll say is even more water cooler talk,” Joe Russo recently told ComicBook.com. “Probably bigger water cooler talk.”

“You’ll see this from movie to movie for us, for Joe and I in the MCU,” Anthony Russo added. “We really strongly commit to the storytelling that’s come before. We strongly commit to what’s happened to those characters in Winter Soldier, to the dividing of the Avengers in Civil War and the destruction of the relationship between Tony and Steve. The same way, we’re committing to the end of Infinity War. What we do is we track how each of those characters who survived, what is their relationship to those events? How do they move forward from that moment? How do they move forward, individually? Collectively? How do you deal with defeat as a super hero?”

“Clearly audiences are really supportive of the story being told, the Marvel universe, and we’re bringing it to a grand close in Endgame.” Joe Russo echoed. “The most heartwarming moments to us when we travel around the world promoting this movie are when people say to us, ‘Hey, I started watching this with my classmates when I was 10 years old and now I’m 21 and we’re all going to go see it together,’ or, you know, ‘My parents and I have seen every one of these films together,’ or, you know, ‘I brought my kids to every one.’ Whatever it is, there’s always some sense of community around it and you asked that question earlier about reaching global audiences … it just is something that seems to bind people in a way that is really satisfying as a film maker.”

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.