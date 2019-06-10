Avengers: Endgame’s Josh Brolin Praises Thanos Cosplayer Using Infinity Gauntlet for Rude Gesture

Josh Brolin, the actor who portrayed Marvel’s Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, has given his approval to a certain rowdy Marvel fan who cosplayed the Mad Titan. This particular cosplayer chose to use the Infinity Gauntlet to flip the Infinity Bird, which seems to have amused Brolin.

“I don’t know who this is, but you’re on the right track,” Brolin wrote on his Instagram story, sharing a photo of the cosplayer that had been shared by Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld. “Keep on being you, ma’am!” You can see the cosplay image as shared on social media below.

Avengers: Endgame featured two versions of Thanos. The first, the Thanos that used the Infinity Gauntlet to wipe out half of all life in the universe, is dispatched by Thor and the Avengers in surprisingly brisk fashion early on in the film. The second is a younger Thanos from 2014 who finds his way into the post-Infinity War timeline while the Avengers are time-traveling to gather the Infinity Stones and reverse Thanos’s snap.

Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo had an appropriate nickname for Thanos the younger. “We refer to him as Warrior Thanos, the version of the character before he put down his armor and became enlightened and wanted to search for the stones,” Anthony Russo revealed. “He’s angrier; it might be his flaw in the film, that he’s a little bit more precocious and self-confident, not quite as enlightened.”

The differences between the elder Thanos and “Warrior Thanos” had to be realized in the character’s body language as well. That fell the New Zealand-based VFX studio Weta Digital. Weta’s Matt Aitken told ComicBook.com about the differences between the two versions of Thanos.

“He is kind of like a slightly different character,” Aitken says of the younger Thanos in Endgame. “But we did use the same base assets for both films. We spent a lot of time, obviously, on Infinity War working Thanos up. But then the Thanos that we see in Endgame is a younger Thanos. He’s come forward from 2014, so he’s… technically, I think he’s like four years younger than the Thanos of Infinity War. He’s more agile. He’s kind of at the peak of his physical prowess. And he’s also clothed differently. He’s wearing the armor. He’s in battle mode.

“We did the sequences on Titan for Infinity War where he was kind of dressed much more casually, and he’s more philosophical in those. So we had that work to do to kind of redress him in the armor. We wanted to reflect his youth and his power, mainly through animation. So that’s not so much a change that we make to the base asset, but it is a change that we make to the approach on how we’re animating him.”

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd.