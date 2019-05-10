Avengers: Endgame Director on What Thanos’ Blade Is Made Out Of

Avengers: Endgame is out in theaters, and with the ban on spoilers now lifted, the Endgame filmmakers are free to discuss the details of the film in full. ComicBook.com had a chance to sit down with Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo for a lengthy discussion, and there was one particularly geeky topic of Marvel trivia to discuss: Thanos‘ choice of weaponry!

The final act of Endgame sees the version of Thanos from Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) become aware of the modern-day Avengers’ plans to “time heist” the Infinity Stones from various points in the past. Using 2014 Nebula as a spy, Thanos is able to transport his 2014 army to the future and ambush the Avengers at their compound in upstate New York. Since this is 2014 Thanos, before he had the Infinity Gauntlet, the Mad Titan arrives on the battlefield sporting his signature gold armor — and a deadly double-bladed sword weapon.

Thanos’ double-bladed weapon proves to be every bit as powerful as the weapons wielded by the Avengers Trinity (Iron Man, Captain America, Thor), and there’s no further proof of that than the moment where Captain America takes on Thanos with both his shield and Thor’s hammer Mjolnir only to get a harsh lesson in interstellar craftsmanship. Thanos’ weapon ultimately cuts Cap’s Vibranium shield to pieces, which is a feat that many assumed was impossible. Black Panther taught us that vibranium (an element that crashed to Earth from the cosmos) is the most powerful metal around; however, while speaking to director Joe Russo, there were some serious doubts cast on vibranium’s rank as the “most powerful metal” in the MCU.

“Clearly Thanos is a thousand-year-old character who has fought everyone in the universe and is the greatest: He’s the Genghis Khan of the universe, so he would have the greatest weapon,” Russo said. “He knows of Eitri, he’s been to Eitri to have his glove created. Did he have them create his blade as well? Potentially. But it’s interesting that it could destroy the shield.”

That last mention of Eitri and Nidavellir playing role in creating Thanos’ weapon is interesting, as a lot of Marvel fans have been looking to connect the larger mythos of that realm to moment like the Avengers: Age of Ultron post-credits scene, which saw Thanos first obtain the Infinity Gauntlet. Joe Russo is also pretty coy when mentioning the intrigue of the weapon destroying Cap’s shield, which seems like one of many lanes of possibility that the Russos left open for future Marvel Cinematic Universe storytellers.

