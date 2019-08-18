Viral Marvel Theory Suggests Tony Stark Was Given Super Soldier Serum

Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) paid the ultimate price so the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe could thrive. A mere mortal — or so we thought — harnessed all six Infinity Stones and snapped Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his entire armada out of existence. Except the thing is — human beings aren’t supposed to be able to hold stones like the Power Stone or Reality Stone, yet Stark held all six at the same time.

In a now-viral fan theory, one fan theorist suggest that’s because Stark’s father Howard gave his son the Super Soldier Serum he helped to create. As u/Qw3rty_The_Fish theorizes, Stark was able to wield the Infinity Stones thanks in part both to his hi-tech armor and a little extra help on the side — and they provide plenty of evidence to support it.

Beginning in Iron Man, as the theorist points out, Stark was able to survive the shrapnel attack that would have killed everyone else. Not only did he survive the attack itself, which embedded pieces of metal near his heart, but he also got through any subsequent infections or problems. Then there are the instances of going to space in The Avengers or having a full moon thrown at him in Avengers: Infinity War and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. That’s not including being tossed around by the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) in Avengers: Age of Ultron or being beaten to a pulp by two super soldiers in Captain America: Civil War.

It’s well-known that after Dr. Erksine (Stanley Tucci) created the Super Soldier Serum in Captain America: The First Avenger, Howard was able to replicate the forumla for later use. In fact, that’s why the Starks ended up being assassinated by The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan). Does that mean at some point, Howard did some experimentation on his own son? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

