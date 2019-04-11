‘Avengers: Endgame’ Tickets Being Listed on eBay for Up to $500 Each

It’s no secret that Marvel fans have had trouble getting their Avengers: Endgame tickets online, as the overwhelming demand for seats after pre-sales went live on Tuesday morning caused long waits and shut downs on several different sites. Fandango, AMC, Atom Tickets, and various others had their individual issues, and more than a few fans were kept from buying seats online. By the time the issues were resolved, many of the best seats had already been claimed. It didn’t take long for some people to take advantage of this frustration, selling their prime seats on eBay for a ridiculous profit.

Those that were able to snag tickets early on, especially at the bigger, more popular theaters around the country, are listing them online for more than 10 times their actual value. Many of these tickets are listed between $50 and $100, which is pretty outrageous in its own right. However, there are users taking things even further, asking up to $500 for their ticket.

One listing on eBay, for the opening night showing in Brooklyn, is starting the bidding at $50, with the “Buy it Now” price listed at $500, giving someone the option to pony up and skip the bidding process. Another listing for two 3D tickets at the Regal Union Square in New York City is set for $250.

The worst of these listings sees the price for one seat on opening night set for $500. ONE. SEAT. The ticket is for an IMAX showing of Avengers: Endgame at 6 pm at the TCL Chinese Theater on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. The Chinese Theater is undoubtedly one of the most popular in the country, so it makes sense for the ticket prices to be higher than everywhere else, but $500 is out of this world. (The seller is kind enough to offer a payment plan of $46 every month for the next year.)

Hopefully no one is willing to pay this much for a single ticket to Avengers: Endgame. Then again, this is one of the biggest movies in history, and fans will go to great lengths to be among the first to see it. Is it worth $500? We’ll apparently find out.

Avengers: Endgame is set to hit theaters on April 26th.

