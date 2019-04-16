‘Avengers: Endgame’: To The End Trailer Released

Avengers: Endgame is just over a week away, and Marvel Studios has released a brand new trailer for the anticipated film that will be its last, but it certainly makes an impression. The trailer begins with a walk down memory lane as Nick Fury narrates. “Heroes…it’s an old fashioned notion,” Fury says, as footage of Tony Stark’s metamorphosis into Iron Man begins. We then move to Captain America, with snippets from his movies and then on to Thor as we see footage from Ragnarok.

That segues into footage from Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Strange, Ant-Man, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Black Panther, and more, including Captain Marvel. Then we see a bit of footage and the logo for each Marvel Studios film leading all the way up to Avengers: Infinity War, and then we see the “in 10 days” marker.

That’s when footage from Endgame begins, and while most of it is footage we’ve seen in other trailers, there are a few new bits here. One involves a new shot of Hawkeye, while another shows Tony landing in his Bleeding Edge armor with those repulsor wing things popping out as he lands.

We also get new glimpses at Thanos’ ship emerging from smoke and dust, and we even get to see new footage of Captain Marvel soaring through the skies. You can check out all the new footage for yourself in the video above.

Avengers: Endgame will deal directly with the fallout from Avengers: Infinity War, showing the remaining heroes in their quest to restore the world to the way it was before Thanos got rid of half the universe in one finger snap. The good news is they’ll have some help with the addition of Captain Marvel, but that might not even be enough to beat Thanos and restore the universe, but fingers crossed they can make it happen.

You can check out the official description below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

