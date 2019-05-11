Avengers: Endgame TV Spots Feature New Footage of Final Battle and More

Avengers: Endgame is still a wrecking ball at the box office, but now that the spoiler veil has been lifted fans are seeing a whole lot more of it in Marvel’s promotion of the film, including three new TV spots. Marvel’s been slowly including more spoilery footage in their campaign ever since the Russo Brothers declared last Monday as the day spoilers were okay, and now you can watch some of your favorite moments from the larger than life epic over and over again.

The first new spot focuses Ant-Man and Hulk, though as you can see this is Endgame’s new and improved Professor Hulk. While Hulk is one of the most brilliant minds on the planet, utilizing the Quantum Realm is still out of his region of expertise, and we see that in action as Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man gets sent back and brought back in…well, different forms than when he left.

He first comes back as a younger teen, then comes back as a full-on baby, and when he comes back again he’s pretty sure someone peed in his suit.

The second spot gives us a look at the Avengers heading back to the battle of New York, and as you can see Hulk isn’t thrilled about having to impersonate his more savage self, calling it gratuitous. He does it anyway though, but it’s absolutely hilarious to watch him do it so snarkily. We also get a peek at the final battle sequence here, including that awesome A-Force moment and a showcase of other returning heroes on the battlefield like Black Panther and Doctor Strange.

The third spot gives us the best look at the final confrontation, showing the heroic army that shows up to battle Thanos and his forces. We see returning heroes like Drax, Groot, The Wasp, Doctor Strange, Black Panther, Spider-Man, and more as they charge the battlefield, and we even see Captain America wielding Mjolnir leading the charge. We even see Iron Man reuniting with Spider-Man, and you can check out all the great footage in the video above.

You can check out the full description for Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

