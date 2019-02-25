‘Avengers: Endgame’ Gets VHS Promo Art

2019 is bringing us three highly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe films, and the wait is clearly making fans anxious. In order to kill time, many MCU lovers have created fun fan art in honor of the upcoming films.

A recent post to the r/marvelstudios subreddit, a place “dedicated to discussing Marvel Studios, the films and television shows, and anything else related to the MCU,” shows what a vintage VHS cover would look like for Avengers: Endgame. Created by u/GuitaristHeimerz, this art will surely take you back to the good old days of video tapes.

“Seen a lot of fictional VHS posters for the Guardians of the Galaxy, decided to make an early one for Endgame in hopes to get you guys more pumped up,” they wrote.

As you can see, the front cover shows off all of the Avengers that we know to be a prominent part of the film (otherwise known as the folks who didn’t get dusted in The Decimation in Avengers: Infinity War). The back even has Captain Marvel zooming in to the rescue!

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity, the universe is in ruins. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe,” the back reads. It even has a price tag of a whopping $9.99.

Many fans were quick to comment on the post and praise the Reddit user for their work.

“Dude that fist on the back. THE DEFINITIVE ART FOR THE GAUNTLET,” u/PineappleTargaryen wrote.

“I can feel that old cracked plastic,” u/INomadI added.

According to a comment made by the original poster, this comes after more than a decade of experience working in Photoshop.

Avengers: Endgame is being released in just a couple of months and fans are beyond eager to find out what’s in store for the remaining heroes. This is especially true considering the trailer has left fans with more questions than answers.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

