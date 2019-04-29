What Happens to Thor in Avengers: Endgame?

One-third of the MCU’s trinity, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) was set to play a major role in Avengers: Endgame. At the very least, the character ended up having one of the movie’s most unique arcs from beginning to end, with a few surprising moments to boot.

Just a heads up, there are major Avengers: Endgame spoilers below! If you have yet to see the movie, proceed with caution — you’ve been warned.

At the very beginning of the movie, a few of the Avengers manage to locate Thanos (Josh Brolin) on his retirement planet. After they arrive on the planet, they find out the Mad Titan has already destroyed the Infinity Stones because his mission has been accomplished. In a fit of rage, Thor swings Stormbreaker with all his might, decapitating the villain, beginning the character’s downward spiral.

Shortly after Thanos is killed, the movie moves forward in time by five years and the next time we see Thor, he’s turned into a video game-playing, beer-drinking slob. He’s also gained a noticeable amount of weight, gaining the nickname “Fat Thor” from fans who’ve seen the movie.

From here, the Asgardian God of Thunder is initially hesitant to rejoin the Avengers as they travel through time to steal back all six Infinity Stones. Before long, however, he agrees to rejoin the team and is assigned to travel back to the events of Thor: The Dark World with Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) to steal the Reality Stone. On Asgard, Thor inadvertently bumps into Frigga (Rene Russo) immediately before her death, forcing the son and mother to bond for a moment before the fateful night.

After Rocket is able to get the Aether from Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, the two head back into the current timeline and help the Avengers assemble their version of the Infinity Gauntlet, eventually bringing back all the characters that were dusted away in Avengers: Infinity War. Thor then has a part in helping Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Captain America (Chris Evans) take down Thanos and his army of Outriders, Chitauri, and various alien species.

Once the dust settles and the group mourns a loss of their own, Thor hands over the keys to the kingdom of New Asgard to Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) before he heads off to space with the Guardians of the Galaxy, presumably in search of the time-displaced Gamora (Zoe Saldana). The last time we see him on-screen, Thor is having a playful chat with Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), debating which one of them is the captain of the ship.

