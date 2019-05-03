Avengers: Endgame Director Joe Russo Reveals Why Dusted People Came Back Unchanged

Heads up, Avengers: Endgame spoilers ahead! As expected, Avengers: Endgame saw the return of every character that was dusted in Avengers: Infinity War — though it did come with a caveat. The Avengers weren’t able to reverse the actions of Thanos (Josh Brolin) for over five years, finally harnessing the power of time travel in 2023. That thing is, when the dusted came back onto the scene, they hadn’t aged a second since Infinity War. While Captain America (Chris Evans), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), and company aged five years, those dusted retained the age they were when they were snapped.

In a recent fan Q&A session in Washington, DC, the Russo Brothers revealed why that choice was made. While an exact quote was unavailable, one attendee says the brothers explained the situation in a simplistic way. As the Reddit user shares, the Russos stressed the fact that Stark wanted to bring the characters back exactly like they were in Infinity War. If they had aged them to match the current timeline, they would have robbed five years of life from each of those who were dusted. Because of that, as the Russos say, the group wouldn’t have been any different than Thanos if they chose to advanced the age of the characters by five years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Heading into what looks to be a record-breaking second weekend, Endgame is already the fifth highest-grossing film of all time. Through Thursday, the latest Avengers flick has grossed over $1.78 billion at the worldwide box office and is all but guaranteed to break $2b after this weekend.

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters.

What was your favorite shot in Avengers: Endgame? Have you seen it more than once? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we share our Detective Pikachu review, talk MCU Phase 4, Marvel’s new Hulu shows, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!