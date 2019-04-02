‘Avengers: Endgame’ Directors Want to Take On X-Men’s Wolverine

With the deal done and Disney having acquired Fox, the days of fantasizing about the X-Men characters interacting with the Avengers characters on the big screen are almost over. Somewhere down the line after Avengers: Endgame, all of these Marvel heroes will inevitably come together now that their licenses are residing at Marvel Studios. If the directors of Avengers: Endgame had their way, they would get to take a shot at one particular X-Men character — Wolverine.

“I mean, we’ve always been huge fans of Wolverine,” Avengers: Endgame co-director Anthony Russo told Fandango. “We certainly haven’t been thinking about if and when and how we would ever go there, but just off the top of my head, that’s a character we’ve always been passionate about.”

This doesn’t mean fans should expect to see Wolverine or other X-Men characters popping up in Avengers: Endgame but it’s good food for thought, imagining what the directing duo could cook up for the character.

The Russo Brothers started the journey with the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Captain America: The Winter Soldier, having been drawn to Captain America for the first endeavor.

“I think our great discovery with that character was how much inner dimension that character ultimately has,” Russo said. “And I think that’s the journey that we went on with Chris Evans as our partner, and the writers, Chris Markus and Stephen McFeely as partners in terms of how we begin exploring Captain America starting with Winter Soldier. It was really important to us to find a way to involve them past that golden age character that First Avenger was very much about.

“We wanted to challenge that character in ways where we could really see his cracks and really find his vulnerability. And while, certainly, his super powers, his moral fortitude and his ability to be very simple to his principles, dedicated to his principles, we wanted to find a way to get past that with the character [and] take that character into areas where he can’t find easy answers. So I think that was really what it was — the degree to which we could continue to explore this character’s very complex humanity and vulnerability, relatability to all of us. And I think that’s a great joy, and I think you will see that very, very much in Endgame as well.”

