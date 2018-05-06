Avengers Hulkbuster Built from Stuff Ordered off Ebay

A little part of Avengers: Infinity War has been made real using nothing but items found on eBay.

eBay challenged YouTuber Colin Furze to create a replica of the Hulkbuster seen in Avengers: Infinity War (and first introduced in Avengers: Age of Ultron) using only parts acquired from the eBay marketplace.



The replica of the new Hulkbuster weighs more than a ton and was built over eight weeks by a team of six people. Over 250 items were used to build the Hulkbuster replica, including everything from hydraulic motors to welding supplies to retro arcade machine buttons for the control panel.

The replica Hulkbuster even includes a palm repulsor in its left hand and a compressed-air powered punching fist on the right. The Hulbuster stands about 10.5 feet tall and 7.8 feet wide. You can see the Hulkbuster in action above.

Colin Furze is a British inventor with a popular YouTube channel with over 5.5 million fans. Previously, Furze has built a 360 swing, a hand-built jet bicycle, and a giant Star Wars Tie Silencer and AT-ACT, which were also built with parts purchased exclusively from eBay.



Gareth Jones, Director of Marketing eBay UK, said in a press release, “Marvel mania has well and truly hit fever pitch in the UK with Black Panther, Thor, Captain America capturing the nation’s imagination. As we countdown to the release of Avengers Infinity War, we’re already selling two Marvel related items every minute and our epic build of the Avengers Hulkbuster is a celebration of a great cinema moment.”

Avengers: Infinity War had the highest-grossing opening weekend of all time, earning $257.6 million. Avengers: Infinity War is expected to earn $122 million in its second weekend at the domestic box office, the second-highest second weekend of all time, behind on Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ $149 million.

This week, Avengers: Infinity War became the fastest movie to ever reach $1 billion at the box office globally. The film is Marvel Studios’ sixth to reach that benchmark.

Avengers: Infinity War also broke a record with its opening in Russia. Here’s a list of some of the other box office records that Avengers: Infinity War has broken so far.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel opens on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.