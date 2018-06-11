‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Passes ‘Jurassic World’ at Domestic Box Office

Avengers: Infinity War may have missed the $2 billion mark worldwide this weekend, but it earned enough at home to surpass Jurassic World and become the fifth-highest grossing movie ever in North America.

Avengers: Infinity War‘s domestic total now stands at $654.7 million, behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936.6 million), Avatar ($760.5 million), Marvel’s Black Panther ($699.3 million), and Titanic ($659.3 million).

Avengers: Infinity War was the second-fastest film to reach $500 million and had the highest-grossing opening weekend of all time at the domestic box office, earning $257.6 million. The film earned $112.5 million in its second weekend at the domestic box office, the second-highest second weekend of all time behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ $149 million.

Avengers: Infinity War has earned $1.3 billion internationally. Combined with its domestic total, the film has made $1.99 billion global box office total, making it the fourth-highest grossing film of all time. Avengers: Infinity War will soon become the fourth film ever to reach $2 billion at the box office, though it still unclear whether the film has enough gas left in it to surpass Star Wars: The Force Awaken‘s $2.068 billion total to become the third highest grossing movie ever is less clear.

Avengers: Infinity War was the fastest movie to ever reach $1 billion at the worldwide box office. It is the sixth Marvel Studios film to earn at least $1 billion and is the highest-grossing superhero movie of all time.

Avengers: Infinity War ranked highly in ComicBook.com's definitive ranking of all 19 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel opens on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.