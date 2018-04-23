‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Say Only Five Minutes of Footage Has Been Revealed

After a couple of trailers, one or two clips on Good Morning America, and a nearly endless stream of TV spots, it may seem as though Marvel is showing a lot of footage from the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War.

However, that couldn’t be further from the truth. When speaking with Entertainment Tonight, directors Joe and Anthony Russo revealed we haven’t seen much of the movie at all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In fact, we’ve only seen about five minutes of Marvel Studios’ longest movie to-date.

“It’s like five minutes of footage, I think, that’s been teased out there,” Joe said. “And it’s typically nothing– I mean, I don’t think anything dramatic has been teased in it. Just character interactions and I think that’s the big selling point of this film, is that if you’ve been a fan for the last 10 years, this is it. This is the moment where you finally get to see all your favorite characters interacting. But as far as the big surprises that come with the story, none of those have been alluded to.”

You could argue that, while the amount of footage has been pretty slim, it might give away enormous parts of the movie. Joe Russo continued by saying that many fans don’t have any idea just how much is in this movie.

“[It’s] huge,” the director said of the film. “It’s a big movie. There’s a lot of stuff that hasn’t been touched on in the footage at all.”

So, even if you’ve watched every single TV spot, and dissected each and every photo, your knowledge of what happens in Avengers: Infinity War has barely scratched the surface. Thankfully, the wait is almost over, and we’ll learn all of the movie’s secrets by the end of the week.

Are you excited for Avengers: Infinity War? Do you think we’ve truly only seen about five minutes of the movie so far? Let us know by dropping a comment below!

Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel’s biggest film to date, is set to hit theaters on April 27, one week earlier than its original premiere date on May 4. Marvel will follow the film up with Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, and Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019. The sequel to Avengers: Infinity War is still without a title, and it will arrive next year on May 3.