Ant-Man’s ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Role Revealed

Avengers: Infinity War was anticipated to be the biggest adventure the Marvel Cinematic Universe had ever seen, bringing together superheroes from all corners of the universe. Despite these expectations, fans were confused as to why they couldn’t witness anything about Ant-Man in the film’s marketing materials, making his status in the adventure up for debate. Now that the film is in theaters, the character’s whereabouts and involvement in the conflict with Thanos have been revealed. Scroll down to learn more about Scott Lang.

***WARNING: Spoilers below for Avengers: Infinity War***

The events of Captain America: Civil War forced the greatest heroes in the MCU to pick sides, either siding with Iron Man and sign the Sokovia Accords or determining their own fates by aligning with Captain America. Ant-Man sided with Cap and paid the price, as he was deemed a criminal for standing against Iron Man.

According to a conversation between Captain America and War Machine, Ant-Man took a deal with the government to no longer be imprisoned but instead under subject himself to house arrest. This allows him to be close to his family, though it meant having to sit out confronting Thanos in Infinity War.

The events of Ant-Man mainly focused on Scott Lang hoping to reconnect with his family, which also required him embracing the abilities of Hank Pym’s suit. Sitting out this epic confrontation makes sense for the character, as he has already demonstrated the importance of his family above almost everything else.

Fans may have been disappointed to not see Ant-Man, nor the Wasp, in the massive adventure, but we only have a few months before their own adventure lands in theaters.

Avengers: Infinity War writers Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus recently detailed the challenges of writing a film that’s surrounded by other MCU adventures.

“Well at least [Thor: Ragnarok is] before this first movie. Black Panther is too,” McFeely said to ComicBook.com during a set visit. “So we think we handled it and solved it in fairly clever ways, but it certainly was an issue. If you wanna do what you wanna do here, how does it affect this movie and not just make this movie. Why isAnt-Man and Wasp not Infinity War Part Two? So we gotta work on that and figure it out.”

“How do you not fall into the trap of what these movies are sometimes accused of which is just sometimes feeding each other and not being standalone things,” Markus added. “You can’t make them overly dependent on each other, and yet you still want to have this bloodstream flowing through the universe.”

Even though you won’t see Ant-Man in the adventure, Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. Ant-Man and the Wasp lands in theaters on July 6th.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and the fourth Avengers on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.

