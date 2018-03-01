The First ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Apparel is Available to Order

The very first crop of apparel and accessories from Avengers: Infinity War have been made available to pre-order! The lineup includes several t-shirt designs along with a hat, hoodie, wristband and wallet. Once again, Hawkeye is nowhere to be found, but there is an awesome Iron Spider-Man costume shirt and plenty of Thanos to be had.

You can shop the entire Avengers: Infinity War apparel lineup right here. Shipping is free on all of the items, and the prices are fairly reasonable. Pre-order stock is limited however, so secure your favorites while you can (the items are expected to ship in April). On that note, a big wave of Avengers: Infinity War merch is slated to arrive on March 3rd, so stay tuned. We’ll be revealing details on where to get all of the best stuff tomorrow so you can prepare yourself for the launch.

In other Marvel t-shirt news, Marvel Studios is celebrating their 10th anniversary, and they’ve unveiled a pretty awesome shirt for the occasion. It even has the dates of all their biggest films on the back. It’s kind of like a concert tour shirt for a superhero supergroup. You can order the design on Amazon in t-shirt, long sleeve, and hoodie styles.

The apparel listed above isn’t the only Avengers: Infinity War merch that’s available to order right now. Funko has unveiled their Avengers: Infinity War lineup and it is a MASSIVE wave.

The entire standard collection of Avengers: Infinity War Funko products are available to pre-order right here. Grab your favorite items while you can, though the selection might be a bit overwhelming – and there are still the exclusives to contend with.

In addition to the standard figures that are available to pre-order now, look for a 10″ Pop! of Thanos at Target, unmasked Iron Spider at BoxLunch, Vision at Hot Topic, Groot at Toys”R”Us, Iron Man (Unmasked) at FYE, glow-in-the-dark Thor is a Asia exclusive, an alternate version of Thanos at Walmart, and Cull Obsidian at Walgreens. Funko notes that March 3rd is a likely drop date for their entire Avengers: Infinity War lineup.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4th.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.