Daredevil: Born Again Gets a Surprising Game of Thrones Comparison
Marvel TV’s Brad Winderbaum says Daredevil: Born Again has some Game of Thrones DNA.
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman Recreate Wolverine Return Announcement With a Twist
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds recreated the Wolverine return announcement for Jackman’s live performance at Radio City Music Hall.
Marvel’s New Venom Host Swings Onto a Set of All-New Venom Variant Covers
A group of variant covers tease the identity of Marvel’s All-New Venom.
Is Agatha All Along a Redemption Story For the Infamous Marvel Witch?
Could we be watching a redemption arc for the infamous witch?
Who Is the All-New Venom Host? Marvel Teases the Four Suspects
After Eddie Brock’s last dance, a new host will become the All-New Venom.
Agatha Director Teases Rio’s Story, ‘That Boy Isn’t Yours’
Jac Schaeffer says the history between Agatha & Rio is more complicated than one “Teen.”
Agatha Creator Shares Wild Mephisto MCU Tease
Mephisto’s latest name drop was influenced from the very top of Marvel Studios and Agatha All Along’s director is teasing the future.
New Marvel Comic Reveals the Aftermath of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Ending
Marvel’s Star Wars: The Battle of Jakku – Insurgency Rising #1 picks up where Return of the Jedi ended.