Epic ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Art Book Cover Revealed

Marvel fans have surely seen Avengers: Infinity War several times over, but a new book cover is here to provide a rather breathtaking look at the film.

The full cover for the Art of Avengers: Infinity War book has officially made its way online, which features an intricate recreation of some of the film’s key scenes, including the Battle on Titan and the Battle of Wakanda. You can check out the cover, which is drawn by Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinderling, below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The art book has already been a sort of gift that keeps on giving, showing fans alternate looks at an array of alternate costumes, weapons, and even Thanos’ abs. And considering all of the heartbreaking changes that the film made to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s certainly interesting to see what could have been.

“We made those deaths impactful- emotionally, because you have an emotional connection with those characters and it’s difficult taking someone like Peter Parker and putting him in that position,” the Russo Brothers said of the film’s deaths earlier this year. “What 16 year old wouldn’t want not to go in such the way it’s shown so we set up that relationship between he and Tony Stark in separate movies to lead to that moment- it’s a father-son relationship. It’s painful to watch. Certainly the most painful to watch is the Gamora sequence because Thanos is a horrible despicable creature- who believes that he sincerely loves her- which makes it a lot harder to watch.”

“So we try to complicate things emotionally because our job as storytellers is to tell the best story we can and make your experience as many emotions as possible when you watch the film,” the Russos continued. “Because ultimately it is a- you’re paying money to go see it and if we can make you laugh, cry, happy, sad and feel catharsis- you get a lot more for your money than just laughing or just crying.”

But as the first details for Avengers 4 might be looming closer and closer, it sounds like those level of emotions will definitely be consistent.

“We know pretty much what’s going on in Avengers 3,” co-writer Stephen McFeely previously explained. “You’ve been told who’s the bad guy and what he wants for several movies and it’s not going to change: that’s what’s going to happen. You run it in the best possible way with twists along the way, but you have no idea what Avengers 4 is.”

“Nobody knows, and that’s what makes me particularly excited. I look all the time on the internet: people have no idea!” McFeely continued. “[Avengers] 4 resolves the intrigue of Infinity War; [the movies are] clearly linked, but they almost seem to belong to two different genres. We did not want to cut a film in half and say, ‘Pay now and come back in a year for the rest!’ These are two very different stories, on a tonal and structural level.”

What do you think of the Infinity War art book cover? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.