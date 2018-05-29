‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Artist Reveals What Happens After Thanos’ Snap

Thanos successfully wiped out half of the universe with one finger snap in Avengers: Infinity War and a new piece of art shows what happens next.

Artist Stephen Byrne shared how he sees the next scene playing out, with the remaining heroes returning to Wakanda and reuniting with Shuri. The heroes look like the definition of defeated, as Okoye, Captain America, War Machine, Hulk (in his Hulkbuster armor), Black Widow, Rocket Raccoon, and Thor all make their way back to Wakanda, and all it takes is a look from Okoye and Cap for Shuri to register what happened.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Her brother T’Challa is gone, along with all the other heroes that went off to battle that day. It’s a small but hard-hitting scene, and fans will likely get something along these lines in Avengers 4. You can check out the new image below.

While the heroes don’t know it yet, there is one other hero still among the living, as Iron Man is currently on Titan. The rest of the team he brought with him are all gone though unfortunately, and some old issues will need to be set aside for the remnants to take on Thanos and have any hope of winning.

You can check out the image above.

One thing writer Christopher Markus wants to make clear is that these characters aren’t just going to return without any effects in Avengers 4 if they return at all.

“[Avengers 4] doesn’t do what you think it does,” Markus said. “It is a different movie than you think it is…Also…[the deaths are] real. I just want to tell you it’s real, and the sooner you accept that, the sooner you will be able to move on to the next stage of grief.”

“Even if the end is a tragedy, we wanted it to be definitive,” Markus said. “To say, ‘Oh my gosh, what’s he going to do?! He’s only got one [Infinity Stone] left! I wonder if he’ll get the other one!’ That just seemed like ‘Tune in next week’ jerking around.”

Fans will just have to wait and see how Avengers 4 plays out, but this art gives just a taste of what things could look like once it hits theaters next year.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.