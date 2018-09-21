Rocket Has That Arm in Hilarious ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘Pawn Stars’ Parody Art

You never know what’s going to come into the world of Marvel Cinematic Universe fan art, and it looks like the newest piece is no exception.

A recent post from BossLogic, which you can check out below, imagines a hypothetical Pawn Stars-esque reality show set in the MCU, starring Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper). The poster for Pawning Off the Gallery shows Rocket with a slew of the franchise’s MacGuffins, ranging from the fake Infinity Gauntlet to Bucky Barnes’ (Sebastian Stan) new arm.

As fans will remember, Rocket briefly crossed paths with Bucky during Avengers: Infinity War‘s Battle of Wakanda, where the intergalactic creature joked about stealing Bucky’s fake arm. The super-soldier obviously had a confused response to it all, with some pretty hilarious context behind it.

“As usual I question my own stability, mentally and wonder whether or not I should have just stayed asleep,” Stan said of Bucky’s mindset in that scene during a visit to the Infinity War set. “Things clearly did not get better.”

“I’m sure it’s going to be challenging for sure because there’s so many different tones to these films and that all of these characters carry,” Stan continued. “So I think it’ll be interesting to see how tonally everybody fits into the same world.”

Those sort of unique character interactions were a priority for Infinity War, even as half of the film’s characters were promptly turned to dust.

“As with all of the connectivity between our characters on various films, you have to be careful about it,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in an interview last year. “We never want it to just seem like characters are popping their heads out of windows and saying ‘Hello’ and then going back in. Believe me, it’d be easier to do it that way, but it wouldn’t be as satisfying. So a big role, a small role, regardless of the actual screen time that any single character has – and I think you’ve seen this in the Avengers films, and in Civil War last year – it’ll be very meaningful and very important to the story that we’re telling.”

