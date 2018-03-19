Danai Gurira Describes Joining The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe was every bit as exciting as one could imagine for Okoye actress Danai Gurira.

Gurira is no stranger to comic book fandoms, having portrayed Michonne on The Walking Dead for five years, but being cast as Black Panther character Okoye was the beginning of something brand new for her. Set to appear in Avengers: Infinity War alongside her Black Panther co-stars and the massive ensemble of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Gurira opened up about joining the Marvel family while talking to ComicBook.com on the film’s set in March of 2017.

“It really started with last March,” Gurira said. “It was actually the opening night of a play I’d written, and my manager says, ‘By the way–’ I was like ‘What!’” Gurira said. “I didn’t believe him. I was like ‘Really?’ It was an offer to play this role. The next month, I was going to be in LA and meet up with Mr. Coogler, and just really loved everything he was talking about and the entire vision of it. It was really exciting to think of. I’m an African, and as a writer, I tell African stories, so it really was such an amazing thing just to see, let alone to be a part of, to have a story told from the African perspective on this scale. That was just really thrilling to me.”

While Gurira is having a great time working with Marvel Studios, Okoye will be having a little trouble come Avengers: Infinity War. Gurira, however, was already more than familiar with Black Panther director Ryan Coogler’s work, prompting everything to quickly fall into place for her.

“Of course, I was a deep admirer of Ryan’s work,” Gurira said. “I loved the concept of Wakanda so much. Its entire premise is really awesome and something I think, from the third-worlder’s perspective, is something really cherished to imagine a place like that. To me, it was deeply important on various levels, so it was a no brainer. We started training and everything in November. It all came together. I’ve just been working with my dear friend Lupita [Nyong’o] in the play and now we’re in this movie together. Then, Letitia [Wright] had been doing my play in London. I’ve met her there and she was a little weird. Of course, I’m very good friends with Chadwick [Boseman], and so it was really an amazing gathering of people.

“I met some awesome, astounding people there. Really, we worked together to collaborate and build the specifics of this world. There were so many astounding details that the team came up with, Mr. Coogler and Marvel. It felt like it was a really collaborative, intricate, intense process that I think will birth a pretty beautiful child.”

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018.