Here’s What Happens When You Call Captain America’s ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Phone Number

The final moments of Captain America: Civil War showed Steve Rogers going into hiding, but not without letting Iron Man know all it took was one phone call to bring him back into the action. In Avengers: Infinity War, it was Bruce Banner who made the phone call, with audiences seeing Captain America’s phone number. Check out the video above to see what happens when you call the actual phone number seen in the film.

Cap’s phone number in the film is displayed as 678-436-7092. As you can see, the number is no longer connected. Fans might be disappointed that they cannot contact the super soldier, but the phone number itself does offer up a behind-the-scenes Easter egg.

The 678 area code belongs to the Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan area, which is where Pinewood Studios is located. Marvel Studios splits their productions between this location and the Pinewood Studios in London, England, with the phone number likely being a subtle nod to the importance of the city in Marvel’s many productions.

Many audiences may have been surprised to see an actual phone number appear on screen, as many films and TV shows often insert a “555” into any phone number that is displayed to prevent viewers from attempting to pester whoever is unfortunate enough to randomly share the phone number of a fictional character.

Sadly, audiences never got to see Iron Man repair his friendship with Cap, though we did get to see a reunion between Steve and Bucky.

“I think for us, clearly, Steve had been on the run since Civil War has been keeping in close contact with Shuri and T’Challa,” Joe Russo explained of Steve’s whereabouts to YouTube’s Build series since we last saw him in Civil War. “Obviously he’s been hiding somewhere; I think he’s made his way through Wakanda a couple of times, and that’s how we directed that scene. It was not the first time that they were seeing each other since he woke up.”

While Steve and Bucky’s hug in Infinity War may have excited fans, it likely wasn’t the first time they had seen each other since their conflict with Iron Man.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now.

