‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Anthony Mackie Says He and Tom Holland Are Cool Now

Avengers: Infinity War is set to unite the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s heroes — and it sounds like it may have had a similar effect behind the scenes.

During a recent appearance on Good Morning America, Anthony Mackie was asked about his feud between Tom Holland, which began when the pair shared the screen in Captain America: Civil War. As Mackie revealed, the pair have since become more friendly with each other.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re cool now.” Mackie, who plays Sam Wilson/Falcon explained. “He’s been cut down a size.”

As Mackie joked, his jabs at his younger co-star were mainly to help Holland not get too big of an ego, especially shortly after his initial casting as Peter Parker/Spider-Man.

“It was a problem.” Mackie added. “I mean, you get Spider-Man… he’s like seventeen years old, he gets cast as Spider-Man. His head went through the roof. You know, he was Billy Elliot, man. Who else can say that? You know, he went through a tights phase and made it out on the other side. No other brother can say that!”

But before the pair mended their relationship, Mackie definitely wasn’t afraid of poking fun at Holland — a lot. Among other things, Mackie joked about Holland’s choice in underwear, his puppy-like demeanor, and even the forum he prefers to watch Holland’s performances on.

“I don’t see Tom Holland movies.” Mackie joked during an interview last July. “I’ll watch it on an airplane. I was on set a few days, and his acting style blends more with watching it on [an airplane].”

But as Marvel fans have seen over the past few years, Mackie and Holland’s rivalry is all in good fun. Mackie even made a pretty bold claim about his costar’s performance as the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

“I think he’s going to be a kick-ass Spider-Man,” Mackie said last March. “I think he’s going to be the best Spider-Man yet.”

What do you think about Mackie and Holland’s feud being settled? Are you hoping that the pair will share the screen again in Infinity War? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on April 27th.