‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Premiere Contest Announced By Benedict Cumberbatch

Luckily for fans, you don’t have to be an official member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to be able to attend the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War, with Omaze offering the opportunity to not only attend the premiere, but also to have tea with Doctor Strange himself, Benedict Cumberbatch.

Cumberbatch made the announcement about the contest with the video above, in which he offers a dramatic reading of “I’m a Little Teapot.”

The site describes, “What pairs better than Brits and their tea? You and Benedict Cumberbatch. Also with tea. That’s right, you and your luckiest friend will fly out to Los Angeles to join everyone’s favorite detective/genius/hero for some quality tea time—complete with everything from delightful conversation to silly selfies. Think this sounds like the best day ever? Take a deep breath, because there’s more. Before you part ways, you’ll also get tickets for the Avengers: Infinity War premiere, where you’ll be one of the first to see the most anticipated movie of the year… all alongside the coolest and funniest batch of heroes. Flights and hotels are on us.”

The contest will support GEANCO, whose “mission is to save and transform lives in Africa by focusing on the health and education of those in Nigeria. Your donations will help provide life-changing scholarships to young female victims of terrorism and gender inequality, orthopedic surgeries to those in desperate need, and maternal and infant health programs.”

Doctor Strange might be a recent addition to the MCU, but he’s expected to be a major player in the upcoming Infinity War, as he brings a skill set not demonstrated by other heroes in the universe.

“It’s just a huge, huge, huge amount of work, huge amount of storylines and it’s all sort of pointing to this confrontation,” Cumberbatch shared with Digital Spy last year. “It’s amazing to part of it even though I’m late to the party, it’s very cool one to be part of it.”

You can learn more details about the contest by heading to Omaze’s website.

Doctor Strange will be seen in Avengers: Infinity War, hitting theaters on May 4.

