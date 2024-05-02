Former Hulk Actor Has Disappointing Response About Deadpool & Wolverine Cameo

The chatter around Deadpool & Wolverine has evolved in a lot of ways, including speculation about any jaw-dropping cameos we might see in the film. In addition to characters from 20th Century Fox's former X-Men universe, there have been plenty of reports and theories suggesting that other actors from previous Marvel projects will appear in Deadpool & Wolverine. Eric Bana, who portrayed Bruce Banner / Hulk in 2003's Hulk movie, revealed that he will not be among that list, telling The Jess Cagle Show that, "I can't see that happening. I'm sorry, Jess."

"Hugh [Jackman]'s a very close friend of mine," Bana continued, before adding that he "still can't see that happening."

Would Eric Bana Return as The Hulk?

Bana has repeatedly expressed that he "can't see" himself returning to the role of Hulk in any context, revealing in a 2021 interview that he has always regarded Hulk as something of a one-off project.

"When I went and did that film, that was pre-Marvel Universe. That universe didn't even really exist, right? It always has felt like a one-time film for me," Bana said at the time. "That world that you go off and do a movie and there are going to be sequels and doing it forever, that framework didn't even exist back then. The short answer is no, it never felt like something I was going to reprise or do again. I still feel after all this time, I can't see that happening."

Is Deadpool & Wolverine Set in the MCU?

While both Jackman's Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool originated in the former Fox universe, the trailers for Deadpool & Wolverine have clearly indicated that the characters will be hopping over into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In an interview last October, Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy confirmed that the project is definitely set in the MCU.

"I'm so wary of giving anything away because I've learned the hard way that even with a few titles – like any Marvel title – everything and anything you say can lead to not only rumors but misinformation. I'll just say this: It's very much part of the MCU, what a privilege, what a wealth of resources and knowledge."

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

In Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine. The film will also star Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, and Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in currently-unknown roles. Jennifer Garner is expected to reprise her role as Elektra from the Daredevil and Elektra films of the 2000s.

"As far as crafting the Deadpool and Wolverine story, I just felt privileged every day because you're talking about two massive movie stars in their most iconic roles," Levy shared in a recent interview with ScreenRant. "It also gave me an opportunity. It's the third Deadpool movie, but it's not Deadpool 3. It's a different thing that's very much Deadpool & Wolverine. And it's not trying to copycat anything from the first two movies. They were awesome, but this is a two-hander character adventure."

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on Friday, July 26th.