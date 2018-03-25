New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Cosbaby Figures Solve the Hulkbuster Mystery

Hot Toys has unveiled the second wave of Avengers: Infinity War Cosbaby bobble-head figures, and they are outstanding to say the least. The new series includes Thanos, Corvus Glaive, Iron Spider, and a pretty definitive and spoilery answer to a question that’s been floating around for months now…

Who is inside the Hulkbuster armor? Well the image below combined with Hot Toys’ description for their Hulkbuster figure should remove all doubt:

Another surprising box set features the gigantic Hulkbuster and Bruce Banner, and most importantly, fans can open up the helmet of Hulkbuster to insert Bruce Banner Cosbaby (S) Bobble-head!“

That pretty much confirms it don’t you think? Also – that figure is awesome! Though, to be honest, previous toys have provided plenty of evidence to prove that Bruce Banner will be piloting the Hulkbuster this time around.

Getting back to the rest of the collection, The Thanos figure will also be available in a Black Order Cosbaby Bobble-Head Collectible Set that will include exclusive figures of Corvus Glaive, Proxima Midnight, Ebony Maw, Black Dwarf and General Outrider. The Iron Spider Cosbabies are equipped with LED light-up eyes, and the web shooting version will come with magnetic function.

You can find images for the entire collection in the gallery and the complete list of features below. We’re not entirely sure when and where the new wave of Avengers: Infinity War Cosbaby figures will be made available to pre-order, but keep tabs on Sideshow Collectibles just in case they pop up there in the coming days. You can check out Hot Toys entire lineup of sixth scale Avengers: Infinity War figures right here.

Special Features:

• Avengers: Infinity War characters in stylized Cosbaby form

• Approximately 9.5-11.5 cm tall

• Corvus Glaive, Proxima Midnight, Ebony Maw, Black Dwarf and General Outrider are standing approximately 4.5cm tall exclusively in “Thanos and Black Order Cosbaby (S) Bobble-head collectible set”

• Hulkbuster is standing approximately 14cm tall exclusively in “Hulkbuster and Bruce Banner Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Head Collectible Set”

• Iron Spider (with light-up function) contains LED light-up eyes (battery operated)

• Iron Spider (Web Shooting) Cosbaby (S) Bobble-head contains LED light-up eyes (battery operated) and magnetic function

• Non-articulated figure with bobble-head

