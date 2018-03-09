Avengers: Infinity War Covers Released

Avengers: Infinity War is right around the corner, and you can get your best look yet at the cast of heroes in these gorgeous new covers.

EW released fifteen covers of their newest issue, which features the heroes of the MCU in all their splendid glory along with the one causing all this ruckus, Thanos.

The covers all connect to form a slick cosmic Avengers logo, and each cover features a different pairing of heroes, though a few get the solo spotlight. The covers include Scarlet Witch and Nebula, a new look Thor (with eye patch), Groot, and Rocket Raccon, Doctor Strange (solo), Hulk (solo), Star-Lord and Okoye, Vision and Shuri, Black Panther (solo), Thanos (solo, with Infinity Gauntlet), Spider-Man (solo), Mantis and Winter Soldier (with new look arm), War Machine and Drax (yay), Iron Man with snazzy new wings (solo), Black Widow (solo), Captain America (solo), and Falcon and Gamora.

22 heroes in all take the spotlight on these covers, which helps you realize just how epic in scale this film is.

Now, there are a couple of notable exceptions here. The Hawkeye faithful will be up in arms a bit, as the arrow slinger is not on any of these covers. Some might think that’s a bad sign, but he is expected to have a role in Avengers 4, so it is most likely a spoiler plot point related thing.

Also, Thanos’ Black Order is not featured here either, though there have been some other images of Corvus Glaive, Proxima Midnight, and Outriders. Hopefully the Black Order will get their own cover spotlight before the film finally hits theaters.

Hit the next slide to check out the gorgeous new covers!

Nebula And Scarlet Witch

Scarlet Witch seems to have had her trenchcoat tweaked just a bit, while Nebula looks mostly the same from her last appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

You might not think it at first glance, but the two do share some similarities, including their past experiences with their siblings and their turns to the heroic from villainous origins.

Groot, Rocket Raccoon, and Thor

Rocket Racoon, Groot, and Thor share this amazing cover, and the three will eventually meet quite early in the film.

This also gives us a look at Thor’s new costume, which has changed yet again since his Ragnarok adventure.

Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange strikes a mean pose but otherwise looks mostly unchanged since his last appearance in Thor: Ragnarok.

It won’t make him any less important though, as Thanos is going to want that Time Stone he wears around his neck.

Hulk

Hulk Smash! Or fly in this case. Evidently, that is what he’ll be doing in Infinity War early on, as he will leave a hole in Doctor Strange’s lovely home.

This is why Hulk is never invited to parties.

Star-Lord And Okoye

Star-Lord and Okoye take the spotlight here, and while it seems like an unusual pairing, that’s kind of what we love about it.

Vision and Shuri

Shuri was one of the (many) bright spots in Marvel’s Black Panther, and seeing her interact with the Vision should be endlessly entertaining.

Mostly so she can show up Tony Stark’s ego at every turn.

Black Panther

The star of Marvel’s latest hit, Black Panther will have a big presence in Infinity War, and Thanos has a vested interested in the hero’s homeland too.

Thanos

The mad titan Thanos is unlike any threat the Avengers or any of the MCU heroes for that matter have seen before. The thing…he knows it, and that’s what makes him even more terrifying.

Spider-Man

Spidey returns to action, and here we get an up-close look at his new Iron Spider suit (courtesy of Tony Stark).

It’s pretty slick, though we don’t see any of those Iron Spider appendages from the comics…yet.

Mantis and Winter Soldier

Mantis and Winter Soldier would actually make an interesting team, and we’re glad both are back in the fold for Infinity War.

Mantis appears largely unchanged from Guardians Vol. 2, but Bucky’s sporting a brand new Shuri-designed arm, and it looks amazing.

War Machine and Drax

Yay! It’s Drax! We hadn’t seen the beloved Guardians in any of the marketing yet, so it is nice to see him make a splash.

We also get a great look at War Machine’s slick new armor, complete with Red LEDs that actually do make it look even cooler.

Iron Man

Okay, wasn’t sure how to feel about this suit, but it looks pretty damn cool.

The new armor features wings on the back and arms, which can be used as rocket boosters in space. He’s also got a fancy new arc reactor, and the armor actually forms from the reactor instead of him having to put it on the old school way.

Black Widow

Black Widow is back, and she’s brandishing a brand new costume and weapon. Oh, and it’s hard to miss that new blonde hair.

The weapon she holds actually has the ability to combine into one staff, but also can be wielded as two separate electrified batons.

Captain America

Cap is a bit more rugged these days, no longer earing the bright star on his chest after the events of Civil War. He’s sporting longer hair, a beard, and not as much shine on the costume, but those vibranium gauntlets will make sure no one gets the upper hand on Cap.

Falcon and Gamora

Pair the most dangerous woman in the galaxy with a former military pilot who can fly? Yeah, that’s a dangerous duo, and Thanos won’t know what hit him.

Well, he might actually, but hey, at least Falcon and Gamora will look cool before they get knocked out of the sky.

Group Cover

When their powers combine, they become…wait, wrong hero.

Hey, Captain Planet’s cool too ya know!

In any case, when the covers combine they form a rather slick space themed Avengers logo, so if at all possible you will want to grab all 15 covers.