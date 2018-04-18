‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Curious Spider-Man TV Spot Released

It looks like Spider-Man is finally becoming an Avenger, but he seems to be a bit unclear as to what that means?

The newest TV Spot for Avengers: Infinity War features a heavy dose of Marvel’s beloved web-slinger, and even shows Tony Stark officially making him a member of the Avengers roster. Spidey seems to be elated by his new promotion but needs Stark to clear up something for him.

“What exactly is it that they do?”

The spot then delivers some hard hitting punches from Captain America, Black Widow, and Black Panther, showing just what an Avenger is capable of. The Avengers are surely happy to have Spidey on the team, but someone really needs to get him a new member handbook.

You can check out the new TV Spot in the video above.

Spider-Man’s changed a great deal since debuting in Captain America Civil War, and while’s he’s gathered substantially more experience since then he probably still isn’t prepared for Thanos and the chaos he brings.

“A lot has changed,” Holland told Hey U Guys. “He is taking on something that is bigger than any of the Avengers could possibly have imagined from the beginning of the MCU so you can imagine he’s a little bit out of his depth but as Peter Parker always does he figures out a way to try.”

One thing that hasn’t changed is Holland, who has a reputation for accidentally letting secrets out. Granted, he wasn’t alone in that (Ruffallo also had a memorable mishap with Instagram), so this time around Marvel didn’t actually show the script to any of the actors in its entirety except for Benedict Cumberbatch, and that was only because of his role in the film.

