New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fan Art Pays Tribute to Emotional Deaths

Avengers: Infinity War will likely go down as one of the most heartbreaking superhero movies in history, and one fan artist wanted to pay tribute to the characters that lost their lives in the film.

Artist Denver Balbacoco took to Tumblr to share a few pieces he created after Infinity War, depicting the saddest deaths from throughout the movie.

You can check out all of the various art pieces below!

The first image shows Gamora during her death scene, which takes place a little more than halfway through Infinity War. If you recall, Thanos needed to sacrifice something he truly loved in order to be given access to the Soul Stone. Since Gamora is the only person who Thanos loves, he pushes her off a tall cliff, and she falls to her death. In the artist’s piece, Gamora is falling from the ledge, screaming and reaching back for Thanos.

Next you’ll see a depiction of Scarlet Witch and Vision, both of which died in the film. Vision was killed when the Mind Stone was ripped from his head, causing him to turn grey and lifeless. Scarlet Witch disintegrates a few minutes later, following the snap from Thanos.

Two of the final three deaths shown in these pieces also belong to Snappening victims, Doctor Strange and Spider-Man. Strange’s death wasn’t quite as heartbreaking, but it was difficult to watch considering that he was the only one who seemed to know how to defeat Thanos. Spider-Man’s, on the other hand, was much more intense. The young Peter Parker brought tears to the eyes of fans when he told Iron Man that he wasn’t ready to die yet. He quickly disappeared into thin air.

Finally, the death paintings show Loki’s final breathes, which will likely be the one of the only deaths from Infinity War to stick past Avengers 4. Since he was killed independent of any Infinity Stone magic, it’s safe to assume that Loki won’t be coming back.

What did you think of Balbacoco’s art? Do the pieces make you want to go back and watch Infinity War again? Let us know your thoughts by dropping a comment below!

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters everywhere.