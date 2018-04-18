‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Star Describes Fun Experience Of Robert Downey Jr.’s Trailer Town

The directors of Avengers: Infinity War went to great lengths to ensure that no secrets from the upcoming film were discovered by those who shouldn’t possess such information, going so far as to create fake script pages featuring fake scenes to make potential leaks even more confusing. The emphasis on secrecy may sound intimidating to some, though star Elizabeth Olsen said the downtime on set was quite enjoyable, thanks in large part to co-star Robert Downey Jr.‘s “town of trailers.”

“There was a tent but if it was actually someone’s personal space it would be Robert’s,” Olsen shared with Yahoo! Movies of where the cast would hang out on set. “It’s like a little square in there and there is camouflage netting over the top, and there are tables and chairs outside, great food.”

Having been the star of the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Downey has clearly earned quite a few perks over the years.

Olsen added, “Downey has a town of trailers and it’s so much fun in there, it’s so much fun.”

The actress also explained that, in addition to her downtime on set being relatively comfortable, her experience playing Scarlett Witch since her debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron has made her filming approach much more comfortable.

“This is my favorite arc, my favorite character arc,” Olsen confirmed. “Ultron was really fun because I got to be with Aaron [Taylor-Johnson] and that was also a large story, and twist, but now I feel more confident and comfortable on set. [Age of Ultron] was not comfortable, and now that it’s third time around, and fourth time around, or whatever the number is, there’s an ease to it now that we’ve lived with these characters a little more.”

While Downey might be a huge star in the MCU, he still isn’t quite big enough to have earned the right to see the actual full script for Avengers: Infinity War.

“Joe, when are you gonna show us the script?” Downey asked co-director Joe Russo during a recent press event in Singapore. “We’ve been shooting scenes blind. We don’t know what they might mean.”

Fans can see all of the film’s secrets for themselves when Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27th.

Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and the fourth Avengers on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.

