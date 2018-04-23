Kevin Feige Isn’t Thinking About Fox, X-Men, or Fantastic Four

Despite the deal seeing Disney acquire Fox nearing completion, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is keeping his mind clear of the X-Men and Fantastic Four who could join his Marvel Cinematic Universe sandbox as a result.

Speaking to ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview at an Avengers: Infinity War press event, Feige revealed his approach to the potential landmark deal. “I’m very specifically not thinking about it right now because there’s no deal yet and because we’re kind of busy on the next five movies, counting this one that we’re working on,” Feige said. “So it remains to be seen.”

Of course, that means Feige simply said “No,” when asked if this is the time to ask about a potential Avengers vs. X-Men movie.

Feige’s vision of the future remains a bit unclear. Whether he is shifting things around or has a plan remains to be seen as he keeps all details close to the vest but he was willing to share his approach to Phase 4 and beyond and potential future ensembles like Infinity War will be.

“It’ll vary movie by movie,” Feige said. “I think a one-in-a-lifetime, once-in-a-decade thing like Infinity War and Avengers 4 (which I know we’re not talking much about but sort of has to be at least when you’re looking back on next year), it is Avengers: Infinity War and Untitled Avengers, which you will think of as a singular story. You can’t do that every two years. You can’t, you’re fooling yourself but at the same time and I love that our most recent movie was almost as self contained as anything we’ve ever done, Black Panther, and it has succeeded beyond our wildest dreams. It all just depends on the story.”

One character who might be coming into the live-action mix is Nova, as the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand on its cosmic side, and Feige promises the character has “immediate potential” in the movie world.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. Have questions about ComicBook.com’s time on set or at the press events? Leave them in the comment section or send them to @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!