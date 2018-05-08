‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Zoe Saldana Opens Up On Leaving the MCU

The latest Avengers movie might have ended on a down note for the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, but one character’s death served up an emotional blow for fans.

Warning: Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War below.

In one of the most emotional scenes in the crossover epic, Thanos has to sacrifice that which he loves most in order to obtain the Soul Stone. With Gamora at his side, he bids his daughter goodbye with a heartfelt apology, and pushers her to her death.

Actor Zoe Saldana recently opened up about her character’s death and potential exit from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When asked if she’ll return for next years untitled Avengers 4, she played coy.

“I don’t know,” Saldana said to the LA Times. “For the sake of the devoted fans out there — we don’t want to rob them of an amazing experience. It’s all for them that we do what we do and we also protect what we do.”

Saldana spoke as if her time with Marvel Studios has reached its end, and addressed Gamora’s exit from the MCU with positive recollection.

“It was sad, of course, because I think that we all suffer from FOMO,” Saldana said. “There is a fear always of missing out, but I’m so happy that I got to play a part in the Marvel Universe, and I also got to play a character that — it has been brought to my attention — is seen as a great role model for young women. And also for young boys. I live for that, that’s why I do what I do. So I guess I’m going to cry all the way to Avatar, you know?”

But this might not be the end of Gamora, especially with writer and director James Gunn currently working on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as the conclusion to his trilogy.

Saldana herself might have let slip that she’ll appear in Avengers 4 while speaking with E! about the premiere of Infinity War, asked if it was hard to say goodbye to the cast and crew.

“At least for me, it felt like a [to be continued], because I knew that we will have to all come back, at some point this fall, and finish up the fourth installment of Avengers,” Saldana said. “It felt like see you later, not like a formal goodbye.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters.

