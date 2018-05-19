‘Avengers: Infinity War’: I Am Steve Rogers TV Spot Released

Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War has a bevy of great moments, but one in particular between Captain Americaand Groot still manages to stand out.

Fans can finally relive that moment as often as they desire thanks to Marvel’s new Infinity War TV spot. The sequence takes place later in the film during the massive fight in Wakanda, where Captain America, Black Widow, Black Panther, and many of Marvel’s other heroes fight side by side. They are being overwhelmed though until some reinforcements arrive in the form of Rocket Raccoon, Thor, and Groot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What follows is a great moment that has Thor introducing his new friends to Captain America, segueing to Groot grappling with some Outriders and lets out an “I Am Groot!” for good measure. Thor can understand Groot (it was an elective) but Cap can’t, so it makes sense that he politely replies “I am Steve Rogers.”

Never change Cap, never change.

You can check out the full TV spot in the video above.

Captain America didn’t really get to share much screen time with the Guardians of the Galaxy, as they were on the Q-Ship with Iron Man, Spider-Man, and Doctor Strange., followed by a heavy hitting throwdown on Titan. Thor and Iron Man had the most interactions with the Guardians, but unfortunately, most of them ended up fading out of existence by film’s end.

Star-Lord, Drax, Mantis, and Groot all faded away, while Gamora was killed midway through the film by Thanos to get the Soul Stone. It remains to be seen how or if the Guardians will find their way back amongst the living in Avengers 4, but we sure hope so, as we would love to see more interactions between Captain America and the rest of the team.

The Russos have shown a deft hand with Captain America, and a big part of that is that they weren’t afraid to deconstruct him and tinker with the formula.

“We have a history of cross-pollinating genres, and we like deconstruction,” Joe said. “Arrested Development dabbles in deconstruction. Community is a show about deconstruction. And those were the kind of books that we loved growing up. Captain America, we’ve said this before, was not one of our favorite characters. We found him a little flat and a little square, so we wanted to dimensionalize him by sending him on this journey that you’ll see continues in Avengers: Infinity War, where he goes from the most patriotic character to an insurgent. In a lot of ways, it represents how it is that we feel about the world and our own growth and our own principles. So it’s been a very personal journey for us.”

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now.