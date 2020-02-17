Avengers: New Doctor Strange In Iron Man Armor Concept Art Revealed

Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame took a lot of big swings with crossovers and character interactions. However, the team behind the films took substantially more looks at potential moments such as War Machine being the Vice President of the United States. Like that scenario, Doctor Strange wearing an Iron Man suit was left on the cutting room floor and never made it into the production of either movie. Still, concept art of Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange in a full on Iron Man suit from a sequence considered for Avengers: Infinity War.

The first concept art of Doctor Strange in Iron Man suit was revealed in an art book from Avengers: Endgame. Now, artist Phil Saunders has shared some more imagery of what the sequence with Strange in an Iron Man suit might have looked like. Although the cut version of the scene resulted in Ebony Maw getting killed, it looks like it might have been ore action packed and less reliant on an Aliens reference from Spider-Man to take down Thanos’ lackey.

Check out the concept art in Saunders’ Instagram post seen below!

The image is “a keyframe of the [Mark L] Iron Man suit over Doctor Strange, protecting him from Ebony Maw’s magic needle torture,” Saunders wrote in the post. The moment is referred to as “Iron Strange” and would have also seen Tony Stark wearing Strange’s cloak.

