‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Iron Man Duracell Promo Released

Marvel Studios has been teaming up with many different companies to promote the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War, and the latest company to get in on the action is showcasing a confrontation between Thanos and Iron Man.

Of course, given that’s Duracell it makes sense that they’re actually toys going head to head.

Check out the ad above, which teases the inevitable confrontation between the Mad Titan and the Armored Avenger.

The people behind the scenes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have not been shy about the upcoming film (and its untitled sequel) being the end of an era, and there’s no better way to cap it off than with a battle between their greatest hero and the biggest threat.

The teasers thus far have shown Tony Stark struggling in his battle against Thanos, with his armor partially torn off of his body while the Mad Titan remarks that he hopes Earth’s people remembers him. It’s not so much condescending as it is respectful of the fight that he has put up, hopeful for his sacrifice not being taken for granted.

But given the fact that Thanos plans on killing him and many other people in the universe, the sentiment seems lost. Good thing Iron Man isn’t one to let an empty compliment go unnoticed.

Given that this and the untitled Avengers sequel are being billed as the end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it, we should probably prepare ourselves to say goodbye to a few beloved characters. While Marvel Studios was built off of the backs of characters like Iron Man and Captain America, neither might be around for a long time.

Actor Robert Downey Jr. previously told Empire Magazine that his wife Susan Downey told him, “you don’t know what or how you’re gonna end until it is.:

“That takes a lot of the edge off,” Downey said. “She’s learned how to be like, ‘You won’t know until you’re there, so you’re wasting your time on that equation. That’s not on the test.’

“I could project all kinds of stuff. I could get into the black dog. Whatever you want,” he continued, teasing a continued tenure: “Or I could stay, spiking it in the end zone until I have to be carried off. I’m looking forward to whatever resolution is in the cards.”

Chris Evans has also prepared for a life after Captain America, telling the New York Times, “You want to get off the train before they push you off.”

While fans are very likely to disagree, we’ll get to see the beginning of the end when Avengers: Infinity War premieres on April 27th.

