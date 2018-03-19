Where is Iron Man in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Third Act?

The brand new trailer for Avengers: Infinity War finally gave us a glimpse at the upcoming crossover movie’s plot, beyond the obvious “Thanos wants the Marvel MacGuffins” that we already knew about.

But there’s one question about the film we’re pondering, one that has us worried for the fate of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s founding and flagship character: where is Iron Man?

We know the character is in the trailers and will play a prominent role, but we’re wondering what happens to Tony Stark and if he makes it to the film’s end. The movie appears to have a three-act structure, much like almost every other movie, and it seems to break down like this:

Act 1 is mostly in New York City. Act 2 is on the dilapidated planet Titan. And Act 3 is in Wakanda, which was all but confirmed by producer Kevin Feige himself. (There are also other scenes sprinkled throughout, such as Thor’s journey for a new weapon and Cap and Black Widow finding Scarlet Witch and Vision.)

So what happens to Stark, preventing his appearance in the epic confrontation in Black Panther’s home country?

We asked the directors Anthony and Joseph Russo this exact question during our visit to the set of Avengers: Infinity War last year, and they were coy in their response.

“He sort of sided with the [Sokovia] Accords,” said Anthony, “and he’s playing out the consequences of that choice and sort of still leading the Avengers, who are not-“

“Not quite whole,” Joe chimed in.

“And at least he still has his connection with Spider-Man that he’s established [in Homecoming], and that evolves,” Anthony added. “And they basically have a unique mentor-mentee relationship that sort of continues to evolve as they move into this one.”

Talk about a non-answer. You an tell these two are Marvel pros, at this point.

Some fans have been speculating about Tony Stark’s fate, though we know he appears in the sequel to Avengers: Infinity War. Of course, that could be explained in myriad ways.

Some have theorized Stark suffers a major injury, such as losing an appendage. But until the movie actually premieres next month, we’re just left here spinning theories about what it all could mean. But if Iron Man doesn’t make it to Wakanda, we probably won’t get to see the epic meeting between Stark and Shuri, and that’s a tragedy in its own right.

Avengers: Infinity War will finally premiere in movie theaters on April 27th.