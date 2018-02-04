Leaked ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Funko Pops Reveal Up-Close Look at Iron Spider and More

Fans have already gotten a new look at Iron Man’s new armor on a sandwich bag carton and Captain America’s new shield in plastic toy form. Now Funko’s first wave of Pop Vinyl’s inspired by Avengers: Infinity War is being sent out and they’re offering new looks at several more characters from the film.

The popoholic_maniac Instagram account has a look at the Iron Spider Pop, showing off Peter Parker’s new Tony Stark-designed costume.

Take a look below.

The same account has a shot of the Groot and Ebony Maw Pops, seen below.

There’s also a group shot of Avengers: Infinity War Iron Man, Groot, Captain America, Thor, Iron Spider, Groot, Ebony Maw, and Proxima Midnight.

Lastly, the account has a gallery of close up shots of each individual pop. Click on the gallery below.

Here’s when you can expect to see these Pops in stores.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4th.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.